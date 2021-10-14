Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 87 cents to $81.31 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 82 cents to $84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. November natural gas rose 10 cents to $5.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $3.20 to $1,797.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 31 cents to $23.48 an ounce and December copper rose 11 cents to $4.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.66 Japanese yen from 113.35 yen. The euro rose to $1.1598 from $1.1589.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

