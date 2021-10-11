Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 3:18 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.17 to $80.52 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.26 to $83.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.52 a gallon. November natural gas fell 22 cents to $5.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1.70 to $1,755.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 4 cents to $22.67 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.34 Japanese yen from 112.20 yen. The euro fell to $1.1562 from $1.1578.

