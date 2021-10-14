Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Bank of America, Wells Fargo top Q3 expectations

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 7:36 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America and Wells Fargo both topped Wall Street expectations for the third quarter Thursday.

Bank of America said net income rose 58% to $7.26 billion, or 85 cents a share. That topped the estimates of Wall Street analysts who were looking for earning per share of 70 cents, according to FactSet.

Wells Fargo said earnings rose 59% to $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share in the third quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings per share of 98 cents.

Both banks benefitted from being able to reverse some funds set aside early in the pandemic in case of loan defaults. Wells Fargo said the move boosted earnings by 30 cents per share.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

