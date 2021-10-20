Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Auto show and road rally at Creighton Farms

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 10:54 AM

More than 50 cars will be on display at the Creighton Farms auto show that returns to Loudoun County, Virginia, on Oct. 23. (Courtesy Creighton Farms)

The Creighton Farms auto event returns Oct. 23 with a unique collection of “then and now” cars, and a road rally in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The private club, custom-home and golf community is holding the event for the third time, and is one of the D.C. area’s top auto showcase events.

More than 50 cars will be on display, including Porches, McLarens, Ferraris, Bugattis and a collection of rare historic luxury cars, as well as cutting edge electric vehicles and conversions.

Admission is $60 per person and includes brunch and a champagne bar.

The first Creighton Farms show in 2019 was in partnership with organizers of the 90-year old Italian road race Mille Miglia. Some of the cars on display have competed in the Mille Miglia in Italy The first, the Mille Miglia USA, ended in D.C. at the Italian ambassador’s residence. The event is not associated with Mille Miglia this year, but the partnership is expected to return the full Mille Miglia USA next year.

All cars will be on display from 9 a.m. to noon, before participants leave for the road rally. Other cars will remain on display until 1:30 p.m.

The road rally runs from Creighton Farms to Middleburg along a loop that includes Paris, Markham and Rectortown, Virginia.

Creighton Farms collects the $60 admission, but generates no proceeds from the event. Ticket sales largely cover the costs of the event. Ticket information is online.

The 900-acre Creighton Farms is a gated community with villas and luxury homes all on one to seven-acre lots. The community includes a Jack Nicklaus Signature Gold Course, and is home to the Creighton Farms Invitational hosted by Nicklaus.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

