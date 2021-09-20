Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Toyota's Tundra is going hybrid

Toyota’s Tundra is going hybrid

Peter Valdes-Dapena and Rob McLean, CNN Business

September 20, 2021, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Toyota announced that its latest version of the Tundra pickup includes the option for a hybrid twin-turbo V6. (Courtesy Toyota)

Look out, Ford F-150: Another hybrid pickup truck is hitting the market.

Toyota announced Sunday that its latest version of the Tundra pickup includes the option for a hybrid twin-turbo V6. The system, according to Toyota, will give the vehicle more power and torque.

One thing the new Tundra full-size truck will not have is a V8 engine option.

The V6 hybrid powertrain, which Toyota has dubbed “I-Force,” can produce up to 437 horsepower. The truck can produce up to 583 pound-feet of torque, a measure of raw pulling power. It has a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,940 pounds.

The new Tundra’s standard engine is a non-hybrid turbocharged V6, that produces 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The new truck also includes a redesigned multi-link rear suspension, replacing the leaf spring rear suspension pickups typically use.

Toyota’s Tundra joins the Ford F-150 in the hybrid pickup space. Ford released its hybrid version of that truck in November 2020.

The new Tundra will face heavy competition, going up against the likes of Ford’s F-150, America’s best-selling truck, the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ram 1500.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Latest News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up