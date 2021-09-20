Toyota’s Tundra is going hybrid

Toyota announced that its latest version of the Tundra pickup includes the option for a hybrid twin-turbo V6.

Look out, Ford F-150: Another hybrid pickup truck is hitting the market.

Toyota announced Sunday that its latest version of the Tundra pickup includes the option for a hybrid twin-turbo V6. The system, according to Toyota, will give the vehicle more power and torque.

One thing the new Tundra full-size truck will not have is a V8 engine option.

The V6 hybrid powertrain, which Toyota has dubbed “I-Force,” can produce up to 437 horsepower. The truck can produce up to 583 pound-feet of torque, a measure of raw pulling power. It has a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,940 pounds.

The new Tundra’s standard engine is a non-hybrid turbocharged V6, that produces 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The new truck also includes a redesigned multi-link rear suspension, replacing the leaf spring rear suspension pickups typically use.

Toyota’s Tundra joins the Ford F-150 in the hybrid pickup space. Ford released its hybrid version of that truck in November 2020.

The new Tundra will face heavy competition, going up against the likes of Ford’s F-150, America’s best-selling truck, the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ram 1500.