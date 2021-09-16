Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Timken, Newmont fall, Gap,…

Timken, Newmont fall, Gap, Lennar rise

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Timken Co., down $2.40 to $68.02.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions said supply chain disruptions will hurt sales and earnings in the second half of 2021.

Laureate Education Inc., up 54 cents to $17.50.

The for-profit higher education purveyor said its board approved a special cash distribution to shareholders.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $3.36 to $12.34.

Investors were disappointed by results from a study of the drug developer’s potential dry eye disease treatment.

Great Western Bancorp Inc., up $3.40 to $32.

The holding company for Great Western Bank is being bought by First Interstate Bank.

Gap Inc., up 37 cents to $24.20.

A surprisingly good retail sales report for August helped lift shares of the clothing retailer and some of its peers.

Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $55.43.

The gold miner’s stock slipped as precious metal prices slumped.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $12.32.

Oil prices remained weak most of the day and dragged down energy company stocks.

Lennar Corp., up $1.80 to $110.25.

The homebuilder said it will release more than 1,000 homes for sale before the end of the year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up