Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regrouped following a sharp drop a day earlier.

The S&P 500 and the The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, while the Nasdaq fell. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.83 points, or 0.2%, to 4,359.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.73 points, or 0.3%, to 34,390.72.

The Nasdaq fell 34.24 points, or 0.2%, to 14,512.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.47 points, or 0.2%, to 2,225.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 96.02 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 407.28 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 535.26 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.77 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 603.39 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 3,784.24 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,624.16 points, or 12.6.

The Russell 2000 is up 250.45 points, or 12.7%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Standardizing the playbook for responding to cyber vulnerabilities, incidents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up