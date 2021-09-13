Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 3:25 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 73 cents to $70.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 59 cents to $73.51 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October natural rose 29 cents to $5.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.30 to $1,794.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $23.80 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.02 Japanese yen from 109.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1804 from $1.1816.

