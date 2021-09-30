Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 20 cents to $75.03 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 12 cents to $78.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.34 a gallon. November natural gas rose 39 cents $5.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $34.10 to $1,757 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 56 cents to $22.05 an ounce and December copper fell 11 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 111.40 Japanese yen from 111.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.1583 from $1.1601.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

As federal contractors prepare for possible shutdown, impacts from the last one still loom large

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up