Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 20 cents to $75.03 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 12 cents to $78.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.34 a gallon. November natural gas rose 39 cents $5.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $34.10 to $1,757 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 56 cents to $22.05 an ounce and December copper fell 11 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 111.40 Japanese yen from 111.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.1583 from $1.1601.

