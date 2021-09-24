Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 68 cents to $73.98 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 84 cents to $78.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. October natural gas rose 16 cents $5.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.90 to $1,751.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 25 cents to $22.43 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.79 Japanese yen from 110.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1716 from $1.1747.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up