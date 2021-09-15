Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Arlington begins $4.8M county headquarters renovation

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 15, 2021, 9:52 AM

The Ellen M. Bozman Government Center on Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington County, Virginia, is undergoing major renovations. (Courtesy Arlington County, Virginia)

Virginia’s Arlington County will begin renovations on its large Ellen M. Bozman Government Center at 2100 Clarendon Blvd. on Sept. 20, though public access to government services and most offices will not be interrupted.

The $4.8 million in renovations include more concentrated use of space by the public and staff, a new reception area on the lobby level, more conference rooms and security enhancements.

It will expand the on-site Arlington Public Library’s Plaza Branch with the addition of a children’s area too.

The Courthouse library location has been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic and will remain closed until construction is complete.

Renovations are expected to last through January 2023.

Arlington County owns the land the government center sits on and it leases the building from owner JBG Smith.

The county board approved the renovations contract in July. Funding comes from a tenant improvement allowance from JBG Smith following the least renewal in 2018.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

