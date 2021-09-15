Arlington begins $4.8M county headquarters renovation

Arlington County will begin renovations on its large Ellen M. Bozman Government Center at 2100 Clarendon Blvd. on September 20, though public access to government services and most offices will not be interrupted.

The $4.8 million in renovations include more concentrated use of space by the public and staff, a new reception area on the lobby level, more conference rooms and security enhancements.

It will expand the on-site Arlington Public Library’s Plaza Branch with the addition of a children’s area too.

The Courthouse library location has been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic and will remain closed until construction is complete.

Renovations are expected to last through January 2023.

Arlington County owns the land the government center sits on and it leases the building from owner JBG Smith.

The county board approved the renovations contract in July. Funding comes from a tenant improvement allowance from JBG Smith following the least renewal in 2018.