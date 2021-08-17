WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Vegetarian/Vegan

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have vegetarian/vegan specialties in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, GreenFare Organic Cafe was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- GreenFare Organic Cafe – 408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
- NuVegan Cafe – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Taim – D.C. locations in Georgetown and Dupont Circle
- The Vegetable Garden – 3830 International Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Everlasting Life (Elife) – Locations in Maryland and D.C.
- Fancy Radish – 600 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
- Yuan Fu Vegetarian – 798 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland
- Little Sesame – D.C. locations in Golden Triangle and Chinatown neighborhoods
- Lazy Mike’s Delicatessen – 7049 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
- Pow Pow – 1253 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
