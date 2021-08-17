CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission

WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Vegetarian/Vegan

August 17, 2021

Courtesy GreenFare Organic Cafe

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:29 AM

GreenFare Organic Cafe was voted a top place to get some vegetarian or vegan food. (Courtesy GreenFare Organic Cafe)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have vegetarian/vegan specialties in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, GreenFare Organic Cafe was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. GreenFare Organic Cafe – 408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
  2. NuVegan CafeLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  3. Taim – D.C. locations in Georgetown and Dupont Circle
  4. The Vegetable Garden3830 International Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  5. Everlasting Life (Elife)Locations in Maryland and D.C.
  6. Fancy Radish600 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
  7. Yuan Fu Vegetarian798 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland 
  8. Little SesameD.C. locations in Golden Triangle and Chinatown neighborhoods
  9. Lazy Mike’s Delicatessen7049 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
  10. Pow Pow1253 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

