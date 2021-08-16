Tesla, Expedia fall; Sonos, Duke Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Sonos Inc., up $1.79 to $39.93.
The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reportedly received a favorable decision in a patent dispute with Google.
JELD-WEN Holding Inc., down 47 cents to $28.93.
Onex is selling nearly 14.9 million shares in the maker of doors and windows.
Tesla Inc., down $31 to $686.17.
The U.S. government is investigating the electric vehicle maker’s autopilot driving system.
T-Mobile US Inc., down $4.21 to $140.73.
The wireless carrier is reportedly investigating claims of a data breach.
Devon Energy Corp., down 84 cents to $27.17.
Oil prices slumped and weighed on energy company stocks.
Bank of America Corp., down 34 cents to $41.29.
Bank stocks slipped as bond yields edged lower, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Expedia Group Inc., down $4.49 to $144.14.
Concerns about mounting cases of COVID-19 are weighing on the online travel company and others in the industry.
Duke Energy Corp., up $1.81 to $107.81.
Utilities gained ground as investors shifted more money into areas that are traditionally considered lower risk investments.
