2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Business & Finance » Square, ON Semi rise;…

Square, ON Semi rise; TG Therapeutics, Foot Locker fall

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Square Inc., up $25.12 to $272.38.

The digital payments company is buying Afterpay in an all-stock deal valued at about $29 billion.

Parker-Hannifin Corp., down $6.57 to $305.46.

The motion and control technologies company is buying aerospace and defense company Meggitt.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $4.58 to $43.64.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

TG Therapeutics Inc., down $7.57 to $27.42.

The biopharmaceutical company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Foot Locker Inc., down $1.20 to $55.86.

The footwear and clothing company is spending more than $1 billion to buy Eurostar and Text Trading Co.

Caterpillar Inc., down $1.59 to $205.16.

The construction equipment company slipped along with the broader industrial sector and market.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., up $6.04 to $155.03.

The technology company announced a plan to buy back up to $1 billion of its stock.

Facebook Inc., down $4.35 to $351.95.

European Union regulators are opening an investigation into the social media company’s plan to buy Kustomer.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up