CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Median home selling prices…

Median home selling prices slip a bit in parts of DC metro area

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Parts of the local housing market may have hit the summer doldrums in July. Prices of what sold in Montgomery County, Maryland, and the District were a bit lower than a year ago, according to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors.

Potential buyers also signed fewer contracts to buy a home.

In July, the median price for what sold in D.C. and Montgomery County was $575,250, a 4.1% decrease compared to June, but still 4.6% more than the median selling price in July 2020.

In the District, the median price was $652,500, down 6.8% from June and up just 1% from last July. The median price in Montgomery County was $540,000, down 2.7% from June, though up 8% from a year earlier.

There was also a 16.1% month-over-month decrease in newly signed purchase contracts in July.

“While the housing market continues to be hot, in mid-June, we started to see a bit of a slowdown, which could have been caused by accessibility of the COVID vaccine and the fact that people were starting to travel again, so a lot of the buyer pool disappeared,” said GCAAR president Jan Brito.

“Buyers may be taking a break now, but I do think we’ll see an uptick in the fourth quarter.”

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

NIH team creating new data tool that tracks federal employee perceptions and demographics

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up