Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 3:42 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.32 to $68.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $1.63 to $72.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. September natural gas jumped 19 cents to $4.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $24.30 to $1,819.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 51 cents to $24.06 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.84 Japanese yen from 110.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.1794 from $1.1752.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

