2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 81 cents to $68.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 59 cents to $70.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.26 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas was unchanged at $4.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $$45.80 to $1,763.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 96 cents to $24.33 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.23 Japanese yen from 109.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.1758 from $1.1836.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up