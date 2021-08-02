Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.69 to $71.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.69 to $71.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $2.52 to $72.89 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.14 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5 to $1,822.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 3 cents to $25.58 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.25 Japanese yen from 109.76. The euro rose to $1.1874 from $1.1857.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.