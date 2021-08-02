2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.69 to $71.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $2.52 to $72.89 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.14 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5 to $1,822.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 3 cents to $25.58 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.25 Japanese yen from 109.76. The euro rose to $1.1874 from $1.1857.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

OMB looks to move away from "compliance-based approach" to agency cybersecurity

S fund sharply drops, Lifecycle funds see small increases in July

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up