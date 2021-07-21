Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Weekend Ballston festival will close part of Wilson Blvd.

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 10:52 AM

The Ballston Business Improvement District’s BallstonGives charity is hosting its inaugural Bands & Brews on the Boulevard on Saturday, July 24, with live music and what it calls a 200-foot street pub.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and be held directly on Wilson Boulevard, with a two block stretch of Wilson closed to traffic from N. Stuart Street to N. Randolph Street. The location is just a couple of blocks from he Ballston Metro stop.

The Ballston BID says the event is family-friendly, and admission is free. Drink tickets can be bought in advance online.

The open-air street pub will serve beer, wine and cocktails. The event will raise funds for BallstonGives, which supports various local causes, in this case the BallstonGives Bartenders Relief Fund.

Here’s the live performance schedule:

  • All day: DJ Touch Basis
  • 11 a.m.: Andrew Savoia & Fordson Labs
  • 12:30 p.m.: Turtle Recall
  • 2 p.m.: JunkFood
  • 3:45 p.m.: Popstar Drive
  • 5:45 p.m. Aztec Sun
  • 7 p.m.: Bobby McKeys Dueling Pianos.

Tickets and more information are available online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

