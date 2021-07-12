Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Major stock indexes notched more record highs on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.

Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. A handful of other big companies also report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.08 points, or 0.3%, to 4,384.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996.18.

The Nasdaq rose 31.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,733.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,281.83.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 628.56 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 4,389.70 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,844.96 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 306.97 points, or 15.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

Report raises questions about commanders' ability to handle legal decisions

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks from employees

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up