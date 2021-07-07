Bloomingdale’s will bring the first-ever Bloomie’s to Fairfax

Bloomingdale's is embracing its own nickname for the first time, opening the nation's first Bloomie's store in Fairfax, Virginia. And it will have a Colada Shop.

Bloomingdale’s is embracing its own nickname for the first time, opening the nation’s first Bloomie’s store in Fairfax, Virginia. And it will have a Colada Shop. Courtesy Bloomingdale's The 22,000-square-foot store, about a tenth the size of some of Bloomingdale’s largest department stores, opens Aug. 26 in the Mosaic District. Courtesy Bloomingdale's Bloomingdale’s describes the Bloomie’s concept as a a new store experience with design concepts and a distinct assortment of advanced, contemporary and luxury brands across women’s and men’s fashions and beauty products. Courtesy Bloomingdale's ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Bloomingdale’s is embracing its own nickname for the first time, opening the nation’s first Bloomie’s store in Fairfax, Virginia. And it will have a Colada Shop.

The 22,000-square-foot store, about a tenth the size of some of the largest Bloomingdale’s department stores, opens Aug. 26 in the Mosaic District. Bloomingdale’s describes the Bloomie’s concept as a new store experience with design concepts and a distinct assortment of contemporary and luxury brands across women’s and men’s fashions and beauty products.

“Our new Bloomie’s store will delivery everything [customers] love about Bloomingdale’s in a highly edited, convenient and unexpected way,” said Tony Spring, chairman and CEO of Bloomingdale’s.

The Mosaic District Bloomie’s will have a Colada Shop location as well, serving a full menu of signature cocktails, roasted coffee and Caribbean-inspired small bites. The store also has an outdoor patio. Colada Shop has locations in D.C. on 14th Street Northwest and the District Wharf, as well as Potomac, Maryland.

Bloomingdale’s owner Macy’s is also trying smaller-format stores for the Macy’s brand, with shops called Market by Macy’s.

Bloomie’s will join a roster of other high-end retailers at the Mosaic District, including Anthropologie, Sephora and Warby Parker. In total, there are nearly 30 retailers at the Mosaic District, including a MOM’s Organic Market and a Target. There are more than 30 restaurants as well, including Ted’s Bulletin, Matchbox and True Food Kitchen.

Mosaic District also has four residential buildings, a hotel and an Angelika Film Center multi-screen theater.