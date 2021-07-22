CSX, Crocs rise; Las Vegas Sands, Southwest Airlines fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Texas Instruments Inc., down $10.33 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Texas Instruments Inc., down $10.33 to $183.91.

The chipmaker’s revenue forecast disappointed investors as the industry continues to deal with demand outpacing supply.

Unilever Plc., down $3.19 to $55.52.

The owner of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said rising costs could impact its profit margins.

CSX Corp., up $1.10 to $32.67.

The railroad operator beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $2.20 to $47.22.

The casino operator’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Netgear Inc., down $3.53 to $33.53.

The computer networking equipment company gave investors a weak revenue forecast following disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Crocs Inc., up $11.95 to $131.93.

The footwear company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., up $68.45 to $538.82.

The pizza chain reported encouraging second-quarter profits and revenue.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.84 to $51.29.

The airline reported a bigger second-quarter loss than analysts anticipated.

