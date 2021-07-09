Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 3:33 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.62 to $74.56 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.43 to $75.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $2.29 a gallon. August heating rose 4 cents to $2.16 a gallon. August natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.40 to $1,810.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $26.23 an ounce and September copper rose 9 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.17 Japanese yen from 109.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.1875 from $1.1841.

