Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Business & Finance » Amazon will pay HQ2…

Amazon will pay HQ2 employees in Arlington to bike to work

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 1, 2021, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A rendering of National Landing’s Amazon HQ2. (Courtesy Amazon)

Amazon already subsidizes parking or public transportation for its HQ2 employees in Arlington, Virginia, and now will even pay them to bike to work.

The bike commuting subsidy applies to its corporate employees in Arlington, as well as other Amazon office locations such as its Seattle headquarters, where it says 20% of its employees already bike or walk to work.

The subsidy varies by location, but Amazon says the bike to work subsidy for HQ2 employees is up to $350 a month.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our employees back to our offices and want to encourage them to rethink the way they get to and from work, so we’re creating new incentives to pick a greener way to commute — even if it is just one or two days a week,” said Amazon Vice President of Global Real Estate John Schoettler.

“Reducing our carbon footprint is a multifaceted effort that includes building urban and well-connected campuses, designing buildings that use renewable energy, and making it easy for employees to choose public transportation over their single-occupancy vehicles.”

The subsidy covers costs of leasing a bike, bike share expenses, maintenance (including two tuneups a year) and bike parking at public transit facilities or offices without Amazon bike cages.

Amazon now has more than 1,600 employees working in the buildings it is currently leasing in Crystal City as part of HQ2, with current openings for another 1,900.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up