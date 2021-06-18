CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Friday, sending the S&P 500 to its worst weekly loss since February.

Banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year on expectations for the economy and inflation were among the biggest losers. Investors are still recalibrating their moves after the Federal Reserve’s signal this week that it may raise rates sooner than expected.

Short-term Treasury yields continued to spurt higher, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst weekly loss since October.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 55.41 points, or 1.3%, to 4,166.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 533.37 points, or 1.6%, to 33,290.08.

The Nasdaq fell 130.97 points, or 0.9%, to 14,030.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 49.71 points, or 2.2%, to 2,237.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 80.99 points, 1.9%.

The Dow is down 1,189.52 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 39.05 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 98.06 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 410.38 points, or 10.9%.

The Dow is up 2,683.60 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,142.09 points, or 8.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 262.89 points, or 13.3%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

OPM vows to improve PMF program amid ‘unacceptable decline’ in diverse candidates

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up