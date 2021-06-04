CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended the week with solid gains on Wall Street after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May. That was an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still fell short of forecasts. Companies are still struggling to find enough workers as the economy recovers.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.04 points, or 0.9%, to 4,229.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.35 points, or 0.5%, to 34,756.39.

The Nasdaq rose 199.98 points, or 1.5%, to 13,814.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.16 points, or 0.3%, to 2,286.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.78 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 226.94 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 65.75 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.44 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 473.82 points, or 12.6%.

The Dow is up 4,149.91 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 926.21 points, or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 311.56 points, or 15.8%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

Returning to the office, it's about a lot more than the office or the building

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up