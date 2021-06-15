CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.24 to $72.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.13 to $73.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery remained unchanged at $2.17 a gallon. July heating remained unchanged at $2.11 a gallon. July natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $9.50 to $1,856.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $27.69 an ounce and July copper fell 20 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar was unchanged at 110.10 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2124 from $1.2117.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Data integrity remains an issue for VA, despite improvements

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

Military families should expect moving delays this summer as companies recover from COVID

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up