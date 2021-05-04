CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Wage theft: Methodology for…

Wage theft: Methodology for analysis of Labor data

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 12:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

To perform this analysis, The Center for Public Integrity analyzed data provided by the Labor Department in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. The data used in the analysis covers the period from October 2005 through September 2020 and includes all cases in which the agency determined there were minimum wage or overtime violations.

Employers were grouped by their employer identification number, or EIN. The Labor Department withheld EINs in about one-third of cases involving minimum wage or overtime violations. Those cases were excluded from portions of the analysis that required identifying specific companies (such as analysis focusing on repeat offenders).

Public Integrity is suing the Labor Department for the withheld information.

___

This story is a collaboration between The Associated Press and The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative newsroom in Washington, D.C.

Got a tip for AP? Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Government News

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

GSA claims success of TDR pilot, but industry experts not sold

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up