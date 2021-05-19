Progressive, Iovance fall; Target, Take-Two rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp., up $12.58 to $219.01. The retailer blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue…

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp., up $12.58 to $219.01.

The retailer blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $11.66 to $179.35.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $14.41 to $563.46.

The electric vehicle maker’s sales in China reportedly slumped in April.

Progressive Corp., down $4.98 to $101.

The insurance company’s first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., down $10.64 to $16.33.

The biotechnology company expects to ask for regulatory approval of its lifileucel cancer therapy in the first half of 2022.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., down 77 cents to $21.83.

The FDA put a partial hold on a study for the biotechnology company’s relugolix combination tablet as a contraceptive.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $19.72 to $102.63.

The FDA wants to meet with the biotechnology company before it files for approval of a treatment for the rare genetic disease Friedreich’s ataxia.

Eagle Materials Inc., down $8.32 to $139.25.

The construction and building materials company decided not to split into two separate companies.

