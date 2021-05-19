MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Business & Finance » Progressive, Iovance fall; Target,…

Progressive, Iovance fall; Target, Take-Two rise

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp., up $12.58 to $219.01.

The retailer blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $11.66 to $179.35.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $14.41 to $563.46.

The electric vehicle maker’s sales in China reportedly slumped in April.

Progressive Corp., down $4.98 to $101.

The insurance company’s first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., down $10.64 to $16.33.

The biotechnology company expects to ask for regulatory approval of its lifileucel cancer therapy in the first half of 2022.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., down 77 cents to $21.83.

The FDA put a partial hold on a study for the biotechnology company’s relugolix combination tablet as a contraceptive.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $19.72 to $102.63.

The FDA wants to meet with the biotechnology company before it files for approval of a treatment for the rare genetic disease Friedreich’s ataxia.

Eagle Materials Inc., down $8.32 to $139.25.

The construction and building materials company decided not to split into two separate companies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up