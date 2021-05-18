CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Mandarin Oriental DC’s ‘work from hotel’ rooms

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 18, 2021, 10:28 AM

Several hotel chains have been promoting their rooms and suites as remote work options during the pandemic.

D.C.’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel thinks that remote work is here to stay, and has outfitted rooms as actual dual-purpose spaces for that. Its MOBase program is a monthly membership program for hybrid residential living and office space.

It calls the program a safe and familiar space to work, meet and entertain colleagues and clients, and stay overnight while in the nation’s capital.

During work hours, the rooms are well-equipped with office essentials, including electric standing desks and fully stock credenzas. After hours, they convert to living rooms with wall beds that pull down.

Here’s what the Mandarin Oriental Hotel room looks like. (Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hotel)

The membership fee for the hotel’s MOBase program is $4,500 per month, and can be shared across an organization’s workforce. The Mandarin Oriental said it is limiting the number of spaces in the program to 20 to 25 rooms.

The Mandarin Oriental, at 1330 Maryland Ave. SW has about 400 rooms in total.

“With remote working continuing for the foreseeable future, our goal with MOBase is to offer guests — both traveling to D.C. and locals — a space to live and work that is well-designed, safe, convenient and provides a productive atmosphere,” said Torsten van Dullemen, Mandarin Oriental general manager.

MOBase membership includes access to the hotel’s amenities and services, including the spa, fitness center, pool and restaurants.

Marriott offers a work-from-anywhere program that includes day passes and stay passes for guests to use rooms for work from morning to evening, or to stay overnight with multiday packages.

Hilton also offers remote work day-use rooms outfitted as office spaces.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

