CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks pulled back again on Wall Street Wednesday after a surprisingly big jump in inflation last month worsened worries among investors that the economy may run too hot as it bounces back from its pandemic-induced recession.

Tech giants, which had soared during the past year of lockdowns, took some of the biggest losses. The slump put major indexes on track for their worst weekly losses since October. Bond yields snapped higher after the government reported that consumer prices rose in April at the fastest year-over-year rate since 2008.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 89.06 points, or 2.1%, to 4,063.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 681.50, or 2%, to 33,587.66.

The Nasdaq fell 357.75 points, or 2.7%, to 13,031.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 71.85 points, or 3.3%, to 2,135.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 169.56 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 1,190.10 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 720.56 points, or 5.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 136.49 points, or 6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 306.97 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is up 2,981.18 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 143.40 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 160.28 points, or 8.1%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up