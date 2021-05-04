How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday, dragged down by big technology companies like Apple and Microsoft. The declines…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday, dragged down by big technology companies like Apple and Microsoft.

The declines marked the sixth-straight losing day for technology stocks. Investors continue to focus on corporate earnings and gauge the economic recovery’s progress. Earnings and most economic indicators have been signaling a steady recovery, but investors remain concerned about the lingering threat from COVID-19, inflation and other factors that could crimp progress.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 28 points, or 0.7%, to 4,164.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.80, or 0.1%, to 34,133.03.

The Nasdaq fell 261.61 points, or 1.9%, to 13,633.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.17 points, or 1.3% to 2,248.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.51 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 258.18 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 329.18 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.16 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 408.59 points, or 10.9%.

The Dow is up 3,526.55 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 745.22 points, or 5.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 273.43 points, or 13.9%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.