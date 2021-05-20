MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.31 to $62.05 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell $1.55 to $65.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 5 cents to $2.05 a gallon. June heating oil fell 5 cents to $1.96 a gallon. June natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 40 cents to $1,881.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $28.07 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.80 Japanese yen from 109.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.2219 from $1.2168.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up