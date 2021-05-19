MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 3:44 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.13 to $63.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell $2.05 to $66.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 6 cents to $2.10 a gallon. June heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.01 a gallon. June natural fell 5 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.50 to $1,881.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to $28.03 an ounce and July copper fell 15 cents to $4.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.22 Japanese yen from 108.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.2168 from $1.2229.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

