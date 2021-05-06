CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 3:52 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 92 cents to $64.71 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 87 cents to $68.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.11 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.99 a gallon. June natural gas slipped 1 cent to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $31.40 to $1,815.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 96 cents to $27.48 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.05 Japanese yen from 109.26 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2055 from $1.1999.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

