CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.20 to $65.69 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.32 cents to $68.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $15.80 to $1,776 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 40 cents to $26.56 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.30 Japanese yen from 109.11 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2009 from $1.2067.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

May We Say Thank You 2021

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up