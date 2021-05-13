CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Caesars, Boot Barn rise; Haemonetics, Utz Brands fall

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 4:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Sonos Inc., up $2.34 to $33.83.

The sound systems company raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting a surprise fiscal second-quarter profit.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $1.25 to $231.

The owner of Robert Mondavi wine and Corona beer bought a minority stake in winemaker La Fete du Rose.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc., up $6.45 to $74.04.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., up $1.96 to $94.37.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board approved a return to full occupancy at all nine of the casino’s Las Vegas Properties.

Haemonetics Corp., down $8.02 to $51.81.

The provider of blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

UTZ Brands Inc., down $2.07 to $23.24.

The maker of potato chips and other snacks reported a surprising first-quarter loss.

Amdocs Ltd., up $2.94 to $75.62.

The software company reported solid first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Nucor Corp., up $4.81 to $100.80.

The steel producer will buy back up to $3 billion of its stock.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

