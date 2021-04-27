CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Volume continues to surge at UPS to start the year

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 7:04 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter.

The Atlanta company on Tuesday posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. Per-share profits with one time gains or losses removed were $2.77 per share, far exceeding Wall Street projections for $1.67, according to survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Those one time gains included a pension benefit of $2.5 billion. The passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 last month means big employers get protection against insolvency of their pension plans. That reduced UPS’ pension liability by $6.4 billion.

Revenue was $22.91 billion, also easily beating expectations handily.

Shares, up 75% in the last 12 months, surged 8% before the opening bell which could mean an all time high for the company’s stock Tuesday if that trend holds.

