Satellite firm consolidates US operations in Prince William County

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 8, 2021, 1:16 PM

Satellite firm SES will create 200 new jobs when it consolidates its operations hub in Bristow, Virginia. (Courtesy SES)

Luxembourg-based SES, whose satellites are used by government agencies and broadcasters for live feeds and programming, is consolidating U.S. operations in a new technology and operations hub in Bristow, Virginia, and will create 200 new jobs.

SES currently has about 250 workers at operations in Reston, Manassas and Stafford, Virginia, and Princeton, New Jersey.

The company will invest $17 million to expand operations and will receive a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. SES is also eligible for benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for jobs creating and will receive employee recruitment and training assistance through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“I feel confident that SES considered our strong incentive package and access to a highly skilled workforce as crucial components in their site selection decision-making,” said Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

The company had considered locations in the District and Maryland.

“We will be looking at engaging top talent across Virginia to grow our technology and global services teams in the coming months and welcome candidates’ applications from the area,” said SES chief executive Steve Collar.

SES is one of the world’s 10 largest satellite operators. In addition to broadcasters and government customers, it serves telecommunications companies and mobile network operators. Its video networks carry more than 8,200 channels. In addition to North America, it has offices throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

