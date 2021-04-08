CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New unemployment filings rise in DC, Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 8, 2021, 8:46 AM

A person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

More than 31,000 Virginia residents filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week — 3,000 more than the previous week.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the District were up by more than 500 from the previous week.

First-time jobless filings in Maryland fell.

Nationwide, there were 744,000 new claims for unemployment benefits. That’s 16,000 more than the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial claims totaled 740,787.

As of the week ending March 27, 3.73 million Americans were receiving standard unemployment benefits, down just slightly from the previous week and a new pandemic low. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits that have expired and those voluntarily stopped. Continuing claims are reported with a one week lag.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the week ending April 3:

DC

  • Week ending April 3: 2,902
  • Week ending March 27: 2,377

Maryland

  • Week ending April 3: 6,778
  • Week ending March 27: 10,295

Virginia

  • Week ending April 3: 31,380
  • Seek ending March 27: 28,244

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

