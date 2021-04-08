New unemployment filings rise in DC, Virginia

More than 31,000 Virginia residents filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week — 3,000 more than the previous week. First-time jobless filings in Maryland fell.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the District were up by more than 500 from the previous week.

Nationwide, there were 744,000 new claims for unemployment benefits. That’s 16,000 more than the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial claims totaled 740,787.

As of the week ending March 27, 3.73 million Americans were receiving standard unemployment benefits, down just slightly from the previous week and a new pandemic low. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits that have expired and those voluntarily stopped. Continuing claims are reported with a one week lag.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the week ending April 3:

DC

Week ending April 3: 2,902

Week ending March 27: 2,377

Maryland

Week ending April 3: 6,778

Week ending March 27: 10,295

Virginia

Week ending April 3: 31,380

Seek ending March 27: 28,244

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.