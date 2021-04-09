Nats rank 7th for ballpark revenue lost in 2020

The Washington Nationals rank No. 7 for ballpark revenue lost during the 2020 season.

Baseball is back and Nationals Park Southwest D.C. is open, but no fans all throughout last season meant significant revenue losses for Major League Baseball teams.

Sportsbook Penn Bets ranks teams on live attendance revenue losses last year, and it said the Nationals are seventh, with a loss of more than $107.2 million.

Its calculations are based on the average ticket price for each MLB team and average 2019 home game attendance.

It said the Nats had an average loss of $1.3 million per game.

Overall, Penn Bets estimates the 30 MLB teams lost a combined $2.5 billion during the 2020 season due to no ticket sales for live attendance.

The top 10 teams with the largest revenue losses, including the Nationals, accounted for more than half the overall league losses, at $1.3 billion.

In 2019, those 10 teams drew 30.4 million fans to home games.

Estimated 2020 season live attendance revenue losses per MLB team, as calculated by Penn Bets, is below.