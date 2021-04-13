CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
More ways to get out on the river at National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 13, 2021, 8:49 AM

New this year are hydro bike water bikes rented from Boating in D.C. at National Harbor. (Courtesy Boating in D.C.)

National Harbor has more boating options this year, many of which are now operating and several more are coming in May and June.

Some are for rigorous workouts, some for kicking back and relaxing, some are self-guided tours and some come with guides and boat captains.

Some are also more expensive than others.

A pedal boat shaped like a swan at Boating in D.C.’s National Harbor location. (Courtesy Boating in D.C.)

New this year are hydro bike water bikes rented from Boating in D.C. at National Harbor, which also has kayaks, paddle boards and pedal boats (shaped like swans and dragons). Pedal boats and hydro bikes are open Wednesday through Sunday, and additional days will be added in May.

The hydro bikes can be rented for one or two hours, starting at $25 per hour.

Boating in D.C. at National Harbor also offers classes and lessons.

Also new this year is the Freedom Boat Club, a membership boating club whose fleet includes a variety of types and sizes of motorboats. Membership includes unlimited access to the boats, based on availability. A boating license is required.

Freedom Boat Club has a $6,000 initiation fee, and is $400 a month.

Freedom Boat Club membership boats are also available at The Yards Marina in Southeast D.C., two marinas in Annapolis and Baltimore and one marina in Deale, Maryland, and in Woodbridge, Virginia, at the Belmont Bay Marina. The boat club has more than 250 membership locations across the country.

Here’s a list of boating and water sports options at National Harbor this year:

“We are excited to have so many boating options and experiences available,” said Jackie Saunders, with National Harbor’s marketing department. “It’s a great way to explore the Potomac River and a fun way to spend time with family and friends.”

All 41 bars and restaurants at National Harbor are open. The Capital Wheel’s hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

