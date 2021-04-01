CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Lime joins Revel with mopeds in DC

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 1, 2021, 12:48 PM

Lime is joining Revel in offering electric mopeds in the District. (Courtesy Lime)

Shared e-scooter and e-bike company Lime has added mopeds to its D.C. fleet after receiving approval from the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) to operate.

Lime joins electric moped operator Revel in offering them in D.C.

DDOT has extended its pilot program for shared mopeds through December 2021. It launched the moped pilot in 2019.

Revel and Lime are the only companies currently with permits to operate mopeds in the District.

Lime is starting with a fleet of 100 mopeds in D.C., with plans to expand to 600.

D.C. is the first city where Lime is offering all three of its shared mobility types — e-bikes, e-scooters and mopeds. It has 2,000 scooters and 2,500 e-bikes in D.C.

Lime’s mopeds are capped at 28 mph and can travel up to 87 miles on a charge.

Under DDOT terms, moped riders are required to wear helmets, have valid driver’s licenses and are not permitted to ride on sidewalks or in bike lanes.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

