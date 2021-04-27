CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 4:26 PM

Major U.S. stock indexes ended a wobbly day mixed on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 near the record high it set a day earlier.

It’s a heavy week for earnings reports from big U.S. companies. UPS soared after reporting another surge in delivery volumes. Investors will be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, as well as President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,186.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,984.93.

The Nasdaq fell 48.56 points, or 0.3%, to 14,090.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.26 points, or 0.1% to 2,301.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.55 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 58.56 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 73.41 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.41 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 430.65 points, or 11.5%.

The Dow is up 3,378.45 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,201.93 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 326.41 points, or 16.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

