Fidelity adding thousands of jobs, including DC and Baltimore

Most of the new jobs coming to the D.C. and Baltimore areas will be remote licensed professionals.

Mutual fund and investment management company Fidelity Investments is expanding operations into 20 new U.S. markets and hiring thousands of new financial planners, customer service representatives, software engineers and other IT professionals.

Many of those new jobs will land in D.C. and Baltimore, though Fidelity did not break down the exact distribution of its planned 4,000 additional hires. Most of those new hires are expected to be completed by the middle of this year.

In 2020, Fidelity increased the number of its client-facing associates by 77% to stay ahead of what it called unprecedented customer growth.

Fidelity will also increase the number of IT professionals it has by 10% to design and implement new digital platforms for individual investors. It says it has seen a nearly 60% increase in digital interactions on Fidelity’s retail mobile and web platforms in the last year.

With market volatility, economic uncertainty and the surge in individual investors putting money in the stock market, Fidelity reports record high volumes last year of new accounts among registered investment advisers who place their assets in Fidelity accounts.

Fidelity hired 7,200 new employees in 2020. Some of Fidelity’s current job openings, including those in the D.C. and Baltimore areas, are posted online.