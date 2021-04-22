CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 4:16 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 8 cents to $61.43 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 8 cents to $65.40 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.86 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $11.10 to $1,782 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 39 cents to $26.18 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar was unchanged at 108.10 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2008 from $1.2029.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

