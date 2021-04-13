CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 48 cents to $60.18 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 39 cents to $63.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.90 to $1,747.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 56 cents to $25.43 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.09 Japanese yen from 109.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.1946 from $1.1906.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as service member families go hungry

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up