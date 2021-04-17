CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Auto workers at Volvo…

Auto workers at Volvo truck plant in Virginia go on strike

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 workers at a Volvo truck plant in southwest Virginia have gone on strike. The decision by the local of the United Auto Workers to strike came after a 30-day contract extension came and went without a new deal. The union said Saturday it is seeking improvements to wages, job security and benefits. Plant management said said it’s surprised and disappointed by the strike decision and doesn’t understand why workers aren’t staying on the job while the collective bargaining process continues. Volvo says the 1.6 million square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up