CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » NRG Energy, Perrigo rise;…

NRG Energy, Perrigo rise; Athenex, Ontrak fall

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Twilio Inc., up $22.90 to $415.78.

The cloud communications company plans on investing $750 million in Syniverse, according to media reports.

CAE Inc., up $3.48 to $29.95.

The civil and military flight simulator company is paying $1.05 billion for L3Harris Technologies’ military training business.

Athenex Inc., down $6.64 to $5.46.

The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biopharmaceutical company’s potential breast cancer treatment.

Ontrak Inc., down $27.32 to $31.62.

The health care technology company said its largest customer is terminating its contract.

NRG Energy Inc., up $3.85 to $40.36.

The power company said the financial impact of recent winter weather in Texas is within its current guidance range.

Stratasys Ltd., up $1.79 to $36.28.

The maker of 3D printers reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit and strong revenue.

Perrigo Co., up $1.90 to $42.26.

The drug company is selling its generics business to Altaris Capital Partners for $1.55 billion.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $6.64 to $59.71.

The dentistry equipment supplier gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting sold fourth-quarter earnings.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up