CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » News Corp, Fulgent rise;…

News Corp, Fulgent rise; NOV, FuelCell Energy fall

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

NOV Inc., down $1.75 to $15.18.

The maker of equipment for the oil and gas industry said it expects a weak first quarter because of bad weather and the virus pandemic.

Fulgent Genetics Inc., up $5.09 to $109.36.

The Centers for Disease Control awarded the genetic testing company a contract for COVID-19 research.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down $1.60 to $15.43.

The fuel cell maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Designer Brands Inc., down 34 cents to $15.56.

The footwear and accessories retailer’s fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts forecasts.

Jabil Inc., up $1.63 to $50.47.

The electronics manufacturer beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., down 71 cents to $12.49.

The car and truck maker warned investors that a continued semiconductor shortage could hurt its earnings.

Devon Energy Corp., down $1.10 to $23.51.

Crude oil prices slipped and dragged down stocks of energy and related services companies.

News Corp, up 47 cents to $26.48

The media company and Facebook reached pay deals for news in Australia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up